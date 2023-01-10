Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DCHPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,700 ($69.44) to GBX 4,600 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($51.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,300.00.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DCHPF opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.