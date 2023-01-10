Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Delcath Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
DCTH opened at $3.57 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems
In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
