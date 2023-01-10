Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 439,806 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.
Denny’s stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
