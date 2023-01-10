Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

