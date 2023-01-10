DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

