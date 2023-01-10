Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

