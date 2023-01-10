DMG Group LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 139,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 486,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

