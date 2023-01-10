Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $57,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

