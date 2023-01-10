Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $333.88 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $509.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.02 and a 200-day moving average of $365.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.24.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

