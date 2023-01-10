DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $32.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on DV. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,761 shares of company stock valued at $891,827. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

