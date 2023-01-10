Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

DT stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 368.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

