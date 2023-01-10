Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

