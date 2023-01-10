easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 415 ($5.06) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 290 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $510.63.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.