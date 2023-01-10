Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDNMY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €59.00 ($63.44) to €63.00 ($67.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Edenred Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

