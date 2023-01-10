Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €59.00 ($63.44) to €63.00 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Price Performance

Edenred stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.