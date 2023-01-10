Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Edison International Trading Up 1.4 %

EIX opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

