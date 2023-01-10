EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $160.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $232.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.