EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

