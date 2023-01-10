Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

