Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Elastic by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.