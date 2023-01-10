Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.38. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

