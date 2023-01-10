Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE ERJ opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

