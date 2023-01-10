Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
NYSE MSN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
