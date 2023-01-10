Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The company has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

