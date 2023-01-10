Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$12.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$9.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.92. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$375.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

