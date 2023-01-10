Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of EGIEY stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.34. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.