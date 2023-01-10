Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EGIEY stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.34. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

