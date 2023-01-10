Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.34. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

