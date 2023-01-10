EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

EOG opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

