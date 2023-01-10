Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $20.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

