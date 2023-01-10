Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $27.91 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $936.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,985.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock worth $3,889,166 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.