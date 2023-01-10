Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 514,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,592,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

