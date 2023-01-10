Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $72.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

