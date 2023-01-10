Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Tops $2.78 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.04 or 0.00116234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $306.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,239.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000443 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00466479 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020158 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00922653 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00625543 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00258279 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00247985 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,891,383 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
