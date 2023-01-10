Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

EURN opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 947,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.