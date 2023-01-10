ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $168.81 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.