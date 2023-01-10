Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

XOM stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

