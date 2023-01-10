Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

