Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $637.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $647.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $593.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.26 and a 200 day moving average of $492.04. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $638.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 327.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 91.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.