FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.44.

NYSE:FDX opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

