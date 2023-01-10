Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 22,535 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.