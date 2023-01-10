Fifth Third Bancorp Has $532,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Honda Motor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

