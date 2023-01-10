Financial Contrast: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) versus Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 5.05% 16.34% 5.25% Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

16.5% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Portillo’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $183.67 million 0.33 $9.28 million $2.57 6.51 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.40 $5.99 million ($0.35) -50.60

Ark Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ark Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ark Restaurants and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 2 1 0 2.33

Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.81%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats Portillo’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, D.C.; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

