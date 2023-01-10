First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AtriCure stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

