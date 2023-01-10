First Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $321.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

