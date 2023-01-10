First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

