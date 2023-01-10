First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Raised by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,870,000 after acquiring an additional 706,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 316,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

