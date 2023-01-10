Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $795.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

