Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

