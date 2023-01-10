Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $1.95 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

