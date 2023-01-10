Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric
In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
See Also
